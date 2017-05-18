Kansas lawmakers' work stalls on undoing Brownback tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Work in the Kansas Legislature has stalled on a plan that would fully repeal past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

House and Senate negotiators failed to agree Thursday evening on a plan to raise taxes to fix the state budget and boost spending on public schools.

They reviewed a plan that would return Kansas to the income tax laws in place in 2012 before tax cuts touted by Brownback began. Rates would have risen and an exemption for farmers and business owners would have ended.

It was the most aggressive plan lawmakers have considered and would have raised $1.4 billion over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court has ruled that education funding is inadequate.

