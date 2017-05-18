Student blinded in shooting graduates from high school

Loren McDaniel was shot in the face nearly two months ago and lost his sight, but he kept pushing forward. (KCTV)

Loren McDaniel was determined to finish his senior year at Ruskin High School on time and he wasn't going to let his disability stop him.

He and his mother Lori are hours away from celebrating his walk across the stage.

Loren said, "I've been waiting 13 years for this and it's finally over."

This is special for them both because Loren was shot in the face nearly two months ago while people nearby were arguing. He lost his sight, but he kept pushing forward.

Lori said, "I thought he would give up, but Loren has been in good spirits from day one. He never gave up."

Loren says he's thankful for friends and teachers at Ruskin High School who helped him finish the final months of his senior year.

"My vice principal, Mr. Christopher Barker, had escorts for me to show me around to my classes and I just participated in the activities that they did," said Loren.

The 18-year-old still has an uphill battle to fight as he continues to undergo surgery to try and regain his sight.

On Thursday, he and his family will celebrate a milestone they once thought would never happen.

Lori says, "I'm just very proud of him. I'm glad we made it this far. I'm glad he's not giving up and he's not stopping. He wants to continue to go to college."

Ruskin High School’s graduation ceremony is Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

