Local woman promotes cycling as a way to avoid having a stroke

A stroke can happen to anyone.

According to the American Stroke Association, it happens to someone every 40 seconds in the U.S.

For Neuroscience Nurse Teri Ackerson, it happened to her in her 40s.

“I lost complete use and feeling of my left arm, the feeling of the left side of my face,” Ackerson said.

According to Ackerson, 80 percent of strokes are preventable. She said it’s her mission to help spread the word on how.

“Twenty minutes of exercise a day can decrease your risk of heart disease and stroke. You take care of your heart, you’re going to take care of your brain. So you can cut that risk in half when we get our exercise and we watch our diets,” Ackerson said.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is celebrating American Stroke Month with the launch of a campaign called “Cycle Nation” – a cycling movement to get the brain and heart healthy.

“Blood pressure is the number one leading cause of stroke,” Ackerson said.

Ackerson said cycling can help lower blood pressure.

“When we’re engaged in cycling and that aerobic activity, and getting all of that amazing blood and oxygen to our brains we’re also working on our balance and equilibrium which is incredible for our brain health,” Ackerson said.

She said it can also reduce stress.

“It’s so incredibly important that we take that seriously and we alleviate those blood pressures and we alleviate those stresses,” Ackerson said.

Cyclebar partners with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association on a national level to promote awareness with different events.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.