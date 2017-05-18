Leawood boy says stranger tried to lure him into van with candy

A boy riding his bike home from school says a stranger tried to lure him into his van with candy. (KCTV5)

Leawood police were called to the child's home about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The boy says he was headed home from Corinth Elementary School near 83rd Street and Mission Road about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said that a stranger in a newer, gray minivan pulled up alongside him in the area of 89th and Fairway streets and offered him a ride home. When the boy declined, the driver then offered him some candy. The boy again declined and turned off 89th Street.

He initially made the same turn as the boy but continued driving north and was last seen turning east on 87th Terrace. The driver never exited his vehicle.

The driver was described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s wearing a white T-shirt. His hair was dyed orange and worn in dreadlocks.

The van had several white, circular stickers on the driver’s door.

Anyone who may recognize the description of the driver or may have seen something similar in the area on Wednesday afternoon is asked to contact the Leawood Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 913-663-9309.

