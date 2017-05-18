Art students bring love of color to life for colorblind science teacher

Harrisonville High School science teacher John Magoffin was born colorblind, so the art club raised money for a pair of glasses that helps him distinguish colors. (KCTV)

When Harrisonville High School science teacher John Magoffin was growing up, couldn’t always see things as keenly as others could.

“I’ve never seen more than two stripes in a rainbow,” Magoffin said.

That’s because Magoffin was born colorblind.

“I love sunsets, but I know people see way more than I do,” he said.

That was until the art club at Harrisonville High School decided to raise money for a special gift: a pair of glasses that helps him distinguish colors.

“When I put the glasses on, it was just like, this is 10 times more amazing than I ever imagined,” Magoffin said.

Through several generous donations and as a special fundraiser called Cupcakes and Canvas, the art club was able to purchase the glasses.

“He can actually see what we see now and I was just so happy for him,” said art club member Ashley Hetherington.

Magoffin said describing something he didn’t know existed is hard to put into words.

“You see things you’ve never seen before,” he said. “It’s hard to process. It’s overwhelming. But at the same time, it’s exhilarating. It’s like the first time you get on a rollercoaster.”

It’s the story of a high school art club bringing their love of color to life for a science teacher who is colorblind.

“For them to be so selfless and for me to be reminded that, even though day after day you deal with a lot of students that seem like they don’t care, there are some that do pay attention and they do care,” he said. “It was a huge blessing for me that I would have never seen if I didn’t have this disability.”

Magoffin said one of his favorite things he's been able to see since receiving the glasses are flowers.

He said he's been buying colorful bouquets for both his daughter and his wife, as a result.

