Royals players turn special day for fan into unforgettable memory

It was another tough loss for the Royals Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

They fell to the New York Yankees 11-7, but there was a bright spot for two of the players. They got to meet one of their biggest fans.

Before the game and during batting practice, Kansas City Royals players will interact with fans and sign autographs

First baseman Eric Hosmer gave one fan a royal surprise in the dugout.

The Sanchez family could not have been more ecstatic. KCTV5 News was there as Hosmer greeted the Sanchez family, turning a special day into an unforgettable memory.

Paulette Sanchez, 17, has cerebral palsy and is a massive royals fan. Hosmer gave her a big hug, posed for some pictures and signed autographs for her brother.

The Dream Factory set up her Kauffman Stadium visit, and she even got a behind-the-scenes tour.

Hosmer wasn't the only Royal to stop by and greet the Sanchez family. Mike Moustakas also came by to say hi and talk to the family.

It was a bright moment for a team who has lost two of three to the Yankees at home. They've got one more Thursday night.

