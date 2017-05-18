Standoff launched by Kansas City police on E. 58th Street

Police are in a standoff with an individual threatening to harm him or herself. (KCTV5)

The standoff was called just before 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of E. 58th Street.

The individual is armed, according to police.

