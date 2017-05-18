Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating connected attempted b - KCTV5

Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating connected attempted burglaries

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Clay County Sheriff's office has said they are investigating "a couple" attempted burglaries that happened on Thursday morning.

The incidents involved a black man driving a silver or grey compact car with a temporary tag. 

They ask anyone who sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood to call police right away so they can investigate. 

Their non-emergency number is 407-3700.

