Bicyclist hit by vehicle suffers life-threatening injuries in Overland Park

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after colliding with a vehicle in south Overland Park.

Emergency crews were called about 11:40 a.m. to 129th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

