Bicyclist, 80, struck by vehicle in Overland Park

Bicyclist, 80, struck by vehicle in Overland Park

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after colliding with a vehicle in south Overland Park.

Emergency crews were called about 11:40 a.m. to 129th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The cyclist, 80, has a broken hip, broken ribs and a slight fracture on his skull. 

Officers say the truck was driving north on Metcalf Avenue toward 129th Street and a bicyclist in the right lane. 

""It was very serious when we first got there, but it's my understanding he's in stable condition as of this time and something like this is a blessing as well I will call it," said Overland Park police public information officer John Lacy. 

Investigators believe the bicyclist veered into the lane the truck was driving in and they hit almost head on. 

Police reopened the road around 2 p.m.

