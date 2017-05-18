Missy's Boutique uses Bra Couture KC donations to help cancer patients, survivors

One place that will really benefit from the $240,000 raised at the Bra Couture KC fundraiser is Missy's Boutique at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. (KCTV)

More than $240,000 is how much many of you helped raise at a recent Take 5 to Care fundraiser called Bra Couture KC.

All of the money goes toward helping uninsured and under-insured cancer patients in the metro.

One place that will really benefit from all that money is Missy's Boutique at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. There, they provide items you may be surprised to find and that are not covered by many insurance plans.

The money raised by Bra Couture KC helps provide items such as prosthetic breasts, post-surgery bras, and wigs for survivors and patients who need them. They also provide lymphedema garments and a fitting by a licensed cosmetologist.

Missy's Boutique opened seven years ago with a mission to help cancer patients and survivors by restoring their dignity, building their self-confidence, and helping them reclaim their self-image.

“Women come in here and they are totally lost,” said Judy Newell, appearance center manager at Missy's Boutique. “They don't know that they'll ever be put back together again and once we show them the items that are available, 100 percent of them leave here with a smile on their face, and they are so grateful because they feel like they've been given back something they've lost.”

“I think women are more afraid of facing the disease without money than they are of facing the disease itself,” said Sharon Payne, Bra Couture’s founder and executive director. “That's where we step in. We raise money to care for those women and provide those items that they would not otherwise have.”

The money from Bra Couture KC also raises money to give patients transportation for their care and treatment. It will close the gap on medicine until an uninsured patient qualifies for a pharmaceutical drug assistance program.

In Cancer Care Pavilion, they also have a salon area and a private fitting room, so individuals can have their items tailored to their body in a private, salon-like setting.

All of it is made possible by donations to Bra Couture KC.

If you would like to donate to Bra Couture, click here.

If you would like to schedule an appointment at Missy's Boutique or are wondering if they can help you or someone you love, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.