Tornado watch allowed to expire for Kansas City, but severe weather still possible

Severe weather has officially entered the Kansas City metro area, as warnings

Hail and 60 mph winds are possible with the storms.

However, the previously issued tornado watch has been lifted for the metro area. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 3 a.m.

Rain will taper early Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be a breeze. Sunshine will return and highs will be near 70.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.