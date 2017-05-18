Tornado sirens sound in the Northland, but no confirmed tornadoes

Severe weather has entered the Kansas City metro area.

Numerous KCTV5 viewers called in about sirens sounding off in their communities.

The National Weather Service tweeted that they did receive one unconfirmed tornado report from the Kansas City Fire Department.

Here's the latest from Kansas City Emergency Management @kcmooem on the sirens in North KC. No tornado warning in effect. pic.twitter.com/7uHvFB9imD — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 19, 2017

Hail and 60 mph winds are possible with the storms.

However, the previously issued tornado watch has been lifted for the metro area. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 3 a.m.

Rain will taper early Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be a breeze.

Sunshine will return and highs will be near 70.

