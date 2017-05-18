Tornado sirens sound in the Northland, but no confirmed tornadoe - KCTV5

Tornado sirens sound in the Northland, but no confirmed tornadoes

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Lisa Teachman, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lightning in Leavenworth County. (Debbie Ludwig) Lightning in Leavenworth County. (Debbie Ludwig)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Severe weather has entered the Kansas City metro area.

Numerous KCTV5 viewers called in about sirens sounding off in their communities. 

The National Weather Service tweeted that they did receive one unconfirmed tornado report from the Kansas City Fire Department. 

Hail and 60 mph winds are possible with the storms. 

However, the previously issued tornado watch has been lifted for the metro area. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 3 a.m. 

WATCH LIVE: 

Rain will taper early Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be a breeze.

Sunshine will return and highs will be near 70.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.