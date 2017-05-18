Severe storms possible in Kansas City area Thursday night

Storms will approach Lawrence about 9 p.m. If they continue on this track, they will be in downtown Kansas City by 10 p.m. (KCTV5)

A big severe weather outbreak is expected across south central Kansas and north central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

Violent, long-tracking tornadoes are possible in the high-risk area below:

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says these types of risk are very rare with only a handful issued every year.

"These storms will cluster together and approach our area by 9 p.m.," she said.

Teachman says when you look at a zoomed-in picture of the severe Risk for the StormTrack5 area, colors range from orange to yellow to green.

"This shows you that the intensity of the storms will be decreasing as they move east/northeast during the overnight," she said.

The greatest damaging wind and tornado threat will be in the orange or enhanced risk area:

Further weakening occurs after midnight. By 3 a.m., the heaviest should be out of the StormTrack5 viewing area.

"There will still be some rain, especially along the Missouri and Iowa state line for the Friday morning commute," Teachman said.

If the atmosphere can recover late in the day Friday, another chance for strong to severe storms is possible. Hail and damaging winds cannot be ruled out along with heavy amounts of rain as early as 6 p.m.

"With rainfall estimates such as these, we'll have to keep an eye on the potential for flash flooding," Teachman said.

Rain will taper early Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be a breeze. Sunshine will return and highs will be near 70.

