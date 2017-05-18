Jackson County deputy involved in officer-involved shooting in Independence

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road. (Chopper5)

A Jackson County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Independence, according to police.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road.

Police were patrolling Little Blue Trace Park after reports of several car break-ins. A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was in the park saw what police are calling a suspicious vehicle and approached the car.

The deputy and the man struggled against each other, shots were fired and then a chase ensued.

It ended a few blocks away after the suspect's car collided with an ambulance. Everyone in the ambulance is OK.

There was a search for a woman and a child that were with the suspect. Police say neither of them were hurt.

Police say both the suspect and the officer are in the hospital. They say the suspect, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg.

The deputies injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.