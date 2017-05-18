Jackson County deputy involved in officer-involved shooting in I - KCTV5

Jackson County deputy involved in officer-involved shooting in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road. (Chopper5) The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road. (Chopper5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Independence, according to police.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road.

Police were patrolling Little Blue Trace Park after reports of several car break-ins. A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was in the park saw what police are calling a suspicious vehicle and approached the car. 

The deputy and the man struggled against each other, shots were fired and then a chase ensued. 

It ended a few blocks away after the suspect's car collided with an ambulance. Everyone in the ambulance is OK.

There was a search for a woman and a child that were with the suspect. Police say neither of them were hurt. 

Police say both the suspect and the officer are in the hospital. They say the suspect, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg. 

The deputies injuries are unknown. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.