Jackson County deputy involved in officer-involved shooting in Independence

By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Independence, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road. Other details were not immediately available.

