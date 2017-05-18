Police probe suspicious death after body found on trail by cycli - KCTV5

Police probe suspicious death after body found on trail by cyclist

Posted: Updated:
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say the death of a man found on a walking trail early Thursday morning appears suspicious.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. to Indian Creek Trail near Holmes Road in response to a body found.

Police are investigating the cause of death but say the man's death appears to be suspicious. He appears to be approximately 60 years old, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man's body was found by a cyclist on the trail.

Stay with KCTV5.com for more on this developing story.

