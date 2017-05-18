Coach's Bar & Grill owner found slain on south Kansas City walking trail

Police say the death of a man found on a walking trail early Thursday morning is a homicide. (KCTV5)

A person riding their bike on a popular walking trail in Kansas City made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.

They found a body on the Indian Creek Trail near Holmes Road. The victim is Mike Darby, the owner of Coach's Bar and Grill. Police say his death is a homicide.

Officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the trail in response to a call that said a body had been found.

Darby's body was not hidden off the path. Officers say two Labradors were found wandering around the man's body.

Police cordoned off a large section of the trail. Officers were seen going through the area with metal detectors, then with K-9s, then walking shoulder-to-shoulder combing the area to make sure they haven't missed anything.

Dozens of the man's family and friends were out at the scene on Thursday morning talking with officers.

