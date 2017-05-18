Man escapes fire at home near 26th, Bellefontaine

An east side home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in Kansas City, but fire crews say no one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

Firefighters responded in the early morning hours to 26th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue after a house there became engulfed in flames. Responding fire crews were able to contain and knock down the fire, but not before the home sustained significant damage.

Bryan Hill was home when the fire broke out.

"I climbed through that window south of my bedroom, pushed the screen out and just dove out of the window head first … came down on my hands, but when hit the ground, I was on my feet,” he said.

Hill says he was on the second floor when heavy smoke woke him up. He could feel the heat from the fire coming from the first floor

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy to have to undergo this and have to experience this,” he said.

Neighbors say the flames were as high as 30-feet in the air.

Hill believes this was no accident. He says his house was shot at two nights ago after he let his daughter stay with him

“I had nothing to do with none of this, but I was the victim to had to experience waking up out of my bed to a fire that someone I think deliberately set,” he said.

Hill says although everything he has ever owned is destroyed, he's thankful he can walk away with his life.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.