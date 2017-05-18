Early morning fire destroys Kansas City home

An east side home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in Kansas City, but fire crews say no one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

Firefighters responded in the early morning hours to 26th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue after a house there became engulfed in flames. Responding fire crews were able to contain and knock down the fire, but not before the home sustained significant damage.

It is unclear yet whether any neighboring homes, structures or vehicles were damaged. The Kansas City Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

