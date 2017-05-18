Man found shot after disturbance; child inside unharmed

A man was found shot Thursday morning in southeast Kansas City, but a young child found inside the home was unharmed, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to a home near 39th Terrace and Vineyard Road in response to a disturbance, and said they found a man in his mid-20s shot int he leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K., according to police at the scene.

A young child who was in the home was handed over to relatives and was not hurt.

Police said they are trying to determine what exactly happened to lead up to the shooting, but are dealing with a language barrier. Two witnesses to the incident were taken to the downtown police station to help with the investigation and speak with a translator.

