Family's trip to Kansas City for Comicon ends with car being stolen

An Omaha family is outraged with a Kansas City valet service.

They used the company to park their vehicle during Kansas City’s Comicon, but when they returned, they found out the SUV was taken.

The family dropped off their vehicle at the valet service on a street near the event. The victim is a teacher and says she had schools supplies inside her vehicle.

She also says she thought it was all a joke until police showed up.

“It was rainy," said Nikki Trahan, who was in town with her wife and friends. "It was cold. It was rough. As you can see, I’m still upset."

She says she overpaid an employee with Towne Park valet services. Hours later, she came back to pick up her Subaru Outback and found out it was stolen.

“I’m having to figure out how I'm going to get a car," she said. "I don’t’ have $6,000 to put down again.”

Towne Park confirmed the crime and released a statement via email that read in part:

“We are fully committed to the security of guest property and it’s important to note that we followed all standard security procedures with this vehicle. That includes keeping the keys to the vehicle secured at all times and in our possession. We take incidents like this seriously and contacted police immediately to report the vehicle missing.”

Trahan says it’s the first and last time she will valet.

“I’m hoping nobody was harmed with my car or part of violence," she said. "I just don't understand why people can't work for what they want like I did. And why they have to steal from others and put them thru turmoil.”

The family had to rent a vehicle to travel back to Omaha.

Kansas City police say the vehicle was not towed and there were no signs of broken glass where the SUV was parked.

