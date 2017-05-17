Chiefs hire new director of pro personnel - KCTV5

Chiefs hire new director of pro personnel

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hiring Green Bay Packers assistant director of pro personnel Tim Terry.

A source confirms to KCTV5 the hire was made on Wednesday. 

Terry has been in the Packers' front office since Oct. 2004. 

With Green Bay, he was involved in the team's scouting of professional prospects in the NFL, CFL and Arena Football League. 

