Independence woman charged in aunt's deadly beating with baseball bat

A 32-year-old Independence woman has been charged in the fatal beating of her aunt with a baseball bat.

Courtney A. Hackney faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond $150,000.

According to court records, Independence police were called Tuesday evening to the 700 block of Walnut Street after a caller said a person named "Holly" had been beaten to death with a bat.

Police found Holly Barnett inside the home. She was dead and sitting in a recliner.

A baseball bat was found nearby and appeared to have blood on it. A resident of the home told police that Hackney had let her into the home and she saw the victim in the chair.

Hackney told her the victim was sleeping. She ran out of the house, but Hackney attempted to drag her back in. She was able to get free and contact police.

Police found Hackney later in the area of Woodlawn Cemetery. She told police Barnett was her aunt and stated that the baseball bat belonged to her.

Witnesses told police they saw Hackney frequently carrying the bat.

