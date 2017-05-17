Claycomo police officer, wife charged with using phony prescriptions for oxycodone

A Claycomo police officer and his wife have been charged with using phony prescriptions to try and get drugs. (KCTV5)

A Claycomo police officer and his wife have been charged with using phony prescriptions to try and get drugs.

The Clay County prosecutor filed charges against Adam and Skye Wade. They both face two felony charges each of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance. Bonds have been set at $25,000.

Claycomo's police chief says Adam Wade had been with the department for about two months and resigned Tuesday.

Kansas City police were advised on April 14 of an attempt to pass a fraudulent prescription for oxycodone at a Liberty pharmacy.

According to court records, the prescription was issued to Adam Wade and signed by a physician associate with Saint Luke's Medical on Barry Road. Interviews with the staff at Saint Luke's Medical revealed Adam Wade was never a patient of that practice.

His wife, Skye Wade, was a patient at the practice until march 20 when she was dismissed from drug seeking behavior, court records state. She was issued one prescription for oxycodone in January.

The staff of the practice examined some pf the prescriptions fraudulently passed and described them as "vastly different from the ones used by their practice for controlled substances."

Court records state the prescriptions appeared to have been created on a home computer using word processing software. Only the signature of the prescribing doctor appeared to be legitimate.

Pharmacy staff told detectives that Skye Wade passed a prescription through a drive-thru window for oxycodone prescribed to her husband. Staff members did not fill the prescription and returned it to Adam Wade, who came through the same drive-thru a few minutes later in a marked police cruiser and wearing a police uniform, court records state.

It was later learned by the same pharmacy staff the same prescription was passed to three other 24-hour pharmacies on April 12.

Adam Wade was arrested on May 16 on an investigatory hold. he admitted passing a prescription issued to him multiple times on April 11 and April 12 at pharmacies in Liberty and Independence while on duty as a police officer. He denied knowing the origin of the prescription, adding he got it from his wife and did not read the prescription.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.