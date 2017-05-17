Standoff ends on Forest Avenue in Kansas City - KCTV5

Standoff ends on Forest Avenue in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police have wrapped up a standoff in the 600 block of Forest. 

The standoff concluded peacefully at 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

Officers were originally called out to the scene around 3 p.m. 

During the standoff, a woman and child were removed from the home. 

Police are continuing to investigate the matter. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.