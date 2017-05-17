Police refute 911 hold time after Midtown robbery turns deadly

A Kansas City man says he was on hold for 17 minutes waiting for help after the owner of Clint’s Comics was knocked to the ground and later died after a robbery last week. (KCTV5)

While the search for whoever did this continues, KCTV5 News went looking for answers on the response time.

Five people called 911 Friday afternoon before one of them says they gave up and drove to the fire department themselves to try and get help.

Jim Cavanaugh ran after a robber and was hit by the door of the robber's car as he raced off. Cavanaugh fell and hit his head and died a short time later.

Jeane Fracassa, a communication supervisor at the Kansas City Police Department, said the department has listened to those tapes beginning 20 minutes before the incident and 20 minutes after.

She says it at no time did she find anyone had been left on hold with them for 17 minutes. She said that would've been almost unheard of as far as a wait time and pointed out that the average hold time for a 911 call in the month of April was just 15 seconds.

Fracassa said the complaint had them very concerned and that's why they looked back over the calls.

"We've checked the times … that was our main thing was to check those calls to see. We looked into every single complaint, compliment … whatever we have, it's recorded on our phones. It's recorded on our radios and also in our CAD system,” she said.

Fracassa said that in a 20-minute period, there were 60 calls to 911 and only six call takers.

The department is down several people, and she said she'd like to find some more good call takers.

