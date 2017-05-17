Man killed in shooting near 27th, Benton

The shots fired at an apartment complex about 10:40 p.m. at Benton Boulevard and Lockridge Street left that man with critical injuries. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

Police are working to figure out who shot and killed a 59-year-old man on Wednesday in east Kansas City.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. on a shots fired call in the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot at a residence in the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex next door says she was woken up to the sound of seven to eight shots being fired. She said she wishes the violence would stop.

"It makes me feel unsafe. It disappoints me that we can't live in a community where ... I aim for protecting your home. But just the violence we have going on every day it seems like it's always something different," Shanetta Kinney said.

Police say the apartment complex has been shot up twice in the past 24 hours. It's also the third shooting at the intersection in just one week.

