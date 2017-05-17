Current political climate has more people buying doomsday condos in Kansas

In Concordia, KS, barbed wire is more prevalent than people, and the power of the wind can be stored. However, at the end of a gravel road in the middle of farm fields, a whole new world opens. (KCTV5)

Right now, many feel uneasy with what is going on in the world.

North Korea is showing strength, Russian hackers are attacking the United States, the Syrian government is using chemical weapons to kill their own people, and terror attacks may never stop.

The political climate around the globe and on U.S. soil is inspiring some to prepare for the end of the world, and that includes in the Heartland.

In Concordia, KS, barbed wire is more prevalent than people, and the power of the wind can be stored. However, at the end of a gravel road in the middle of farm fields, a whole new world opens.

During the height of the cold war, the U.S. government stored missiles in underground silos.

Near Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, KS, twelve "Atlas F" missile silos were built. Designed to withstand a direct nuclear strike, engineer Larry Hall had the idea to convert an old missile silo into survival condominiums.

Behind doors that each weighs eight tons, every scenario has been thought out.

“It’s really high-end military grade equipment here,” Hall said.

It is luxury living in a lockdown. This project took three years to design, another three years to build, and it is sold out. A second one is now under construction and Hall says some have already put down money to own one.

“The political spectrum affects who comes to our place,” Hall said. “When Barack Obama was president, we had more concerned republicans. Now that Trump has been elected, we have more democrats that think there's more reason to have a bunker.”

Regardless of who is in office, when bombs go off, people panic. Families are willing to pay $3 million cash for a full-floor, three bedroom unit. Doctors, business executives and sales people all bought in.

There are top of the line appliances, wood floors, granite counters and even a king-sized bed can fit. Every survival condo has a number of electronic windows. A gym, locker room, sauna, and steam room are included. The saltwater pool has a slide.

Other perks include a dog park, rock climbing wall and an arcade. Conference rooms, common areas, a classroom, even a bar and movie theater with stadium seating can keep people busy.

However, to survive and thrive, there are three rooms filled with automatic weapons and whatever anyone would need to defend themselves.

The gun range is where the nearly 70 people living here can get comfortable with weapons.

Multiple rooms store food, and the hydroponic area is where food and fish can be grown.

During a lockdown, owners would be required to work for four hours a day.

There is a dental and doctor’s office, even a jail.

“If I have to describe what we do that is different from normal builders, it’s the integrating of complex systems,” Hall said.

Besides bombs, natural disasters have also been planned for.

“Even with our distance from Yellowstone, we could expect two to three feet of ash here,” Hall said.

A filter on the property would be able to filter out the volcanic ash.

Hall says even the strongest tornado would not be a problem.

“We don't even turn on our weather alert radios,” Hall said. “You sleep pretty soundly if there's an EF-5 dancing on ya.”

The 54,000-square foot luxury bunker is so efficient, it produces more power than it needs.

Hall has identified a niche, and so far the cost has not been a problem.

“This is a world-class bunker,” Hall said. “This isn't a shipping container that has been converted and you can bury in your backyard.”

The second silo will be bigger than the first one and will be completed in about 18 months. It will have a bowling alley, golf simulator, and Hall says it will be sold out soon.

There are plans for more old missile silos to be developed.

