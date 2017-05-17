Manhattan, KS reports doubling of rape reports in early 2017

Riley County authorities say the number of rapes reported in Manhattan and surrounding areas has doubled during the first quarter of this year compared with the same time last year. (KCTV5)

Riley County authorities say the number of rapes reported in Manhattan and surrounding areas has doubled during the first quarter of this year compared with the same time last year.

The Manhattan Mercury reports 16 rapes were reported in the first quarter of 2017, up from eight in the same period in 2016.

Riley County Police Department director Brad Schoen says investigators have not seen anything to indicate one individual or a group of people is responsible for the increase.

Authorities say some of the rapes reported this year came from one investigation, after detectives identified other victims while investigating the original report.

A total of 40 rapes were reported in 2016.

