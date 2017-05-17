Wanted: Kayla Pinkerton - KCTV5

Wanted: Kayla Pinkerton

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kayla Pinkerton is wanted on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant for interstate transportation for prostitution.

The original offense happened in 2013 in Kansas City and involved interstate transporting of a 16-year-old girl for purpose of prostitution.

Her last known address was in the area of 11th Street and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, but her current location is unknown.

Pinkerton is currently a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

