Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the window will be from 1-5 p.m. where all forms of severe weather are likely, especially for areas north of Interstate 70. (KCTV5)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the window will be from 1-5 p.m. where all forms of severe weather are likely, especially for areas north of Interstate 70.

"Shortly after the lunch hour, a sliver of northeast Kansas from Hiawatha to Lawrence to Olathe will be in the hot seat for severe storms," she said.

This pushes through downtown Kansas City by 2 p.m. and quickly races into parts of northern Missouri.

"Considering how fast the flow is in the atmosphere, these storms will be booking! And outside of any storm, winds will easily gust above 40 mph, so it won't take much to produce damaging winds," Teachman said.

By 4 p.m., storms will linger along the Missouri/Iowa state line. At this time, the greatest tornado and overall severe weather threat will shift into Iowa.

Most of Thursday looks quiet with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

By Friday, a complex of storms will move in after midnight and linger into part of the morning commute. Then, we'll wait for another chance that could be strong to severe by evening.

"That rain will taper during the day Saturday and we'll be able to salvage part of the weekend as Sunday looks superb," Teachman said.

High temperatures will be in the 70s through next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

