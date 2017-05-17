Storms move out of area as tornado threat shifts north

Storms have moved out the Kansas City area as possible tornado threat shifts north.

By 4 p.m., storms will linger along the Missouri/Iowa state line. At this time, the greatest tornado and overall severe weather threat will shift into Iowa.

Most of Thursday looks quiet with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

By Friday, a complex of storms will move in after midnight and linger into part of the morning commute. Then, we'll wait for another chance that could be strong to severe by evening.

"That rain will taper during the day Saturday and we'll be able to salvage part of the weekend as Sunday looks superb," Teachman said.

High temperatures will be in the 70s through next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

