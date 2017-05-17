Police: 1 in critical condition after shooting near 12th, Hardes - KCTV5

Police: 1 in critical condition after shooting near 12th, Hardesty

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in the city's northeast side.

Police were called about 9:25 a.m. to the 5300 block of East 12th Street.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

