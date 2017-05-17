Last 2 of 11 suspects pleads in Kansas City-area oxy scheme

The last two of 11 people charged in a scheme to distribute oxycodone throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area have pleaded guilty. (KCTV5)

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Gary Dickinson and 51-year-old Douglas Parker, both of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a $1.2 million conspiracy that involved using forged prescriptions to acquire the drug at pharmacies. The oxycodone was then sold for $15 to $25 per 30mg pill.

The conspirators obtained prescription-quality paper used by health care providers to write the prescriptions in a conspiracy that ran from June 2013 to January 2016.

Prosecutors say undercover agents bought several fraudulent prescriptions from Dickinson. Parker was arrested in December 2013 after trying to fill a false prescription.

Parker will be required to forfeit $14,400, while Dickinson's money judgment has not been determined.

