Police in Kansas City search for man who attacked women at children's center

Police in Kansas City are asking for assistance as they search for a man suspected of attacking two women at a children’s medical facility in April.

The attack happened about 5:50 a.m. on April 11, at the Crittenton Children’s Center located in the 10900 block of Elm Avenue.

Police say an unknown black man was inside a building at the center when employees began to arrive.

The man confronted the first woman and threatened her with a knife. A second woman came inside the building, at which time the man began hitting her with a hammer.

The man then ran from the building.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

