As rain moves out, severe weather expected to reach Kansas City area

A window from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday is likely to see all forms of severe weather, especially for areas north of Interstate 70. (KCTV5)

Thunderstorms moved quickly through the metro early Wednesday morning but warmer and sunny conditions could bring more severe weather into the area in the afternoon.

As showers and storms left the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, a mixture of sun and clouds began to appear.

The sunshine and clouds are expected to stay in the area and while the sun sounds pleasant, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says these conditions are not good news.

“That sunshine will create enough instability to produce strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon,” Teachman said.

Wednesday’s slight risk for severe weather has shifted south to include Kansas City.

A window from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday is likely to see all forms of severe weather, especially for areas north of Interstate 70.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, a sliver of northeastern Kansas from Hiawatha, KS to Lawrence, KS to Olathe, KS is expected to be in the hot seat for severe storms.

Those storms are then expected to push through downtown Kansas City, MO by 2 p.m. and quickly move into parts of northern Missouri.

“Considering how fast the flow is in the atmosphere, these storms will be booking. And outside of any storm, winds will easily gust above 40 mph, so it won't take much to produce damaging winds,” Teachman said.

By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, storms are expected to linger along the Missouri and Iowa state line. The greatest tornado and overall severe weather threat is expected to shift into Iowa.

Weather activity is expected to calm on Thursday, with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

By Friday, a complex of storms is expected to move in after Midnight and linger into part of the morning commute. Another chance for strong to severe storms is expected by evening.

“That rain will taper during the day Saturday and we'll be able to salvage part of the weekend as Sunday looks superb,” Teachman said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s after the weekend, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.