Emergency crews perform water rescue at park in Parkville

Emergency crews were called to perform a water rescue from the Missouri river early Wednesday morning.

Their search started before 3:10 a.m. at English Landing Park, located at 8701 McAfee Street.

Authorities say they are looking for a car in the river. They do not know if there was a driver inside the car.

Police say they saw a car driving quickly toward the park. They say only fisherman with a license are allowed in the park between Midnight and 5 a.m.

Officers say they saw a dark-colored vehicle in the water at the end of a boat ramp.

Authorities say they have used sonar to find a potential car at Platte Landing Park, located at 300 S Main Street.

"This is a little unusual. At least we were here I can only imagine had we not been out here, we would have to wait for a missing persons report or car report or something like that," Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said.

Both parks will be closed during the investigation.

