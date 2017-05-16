Police investigating homicide in Independence - KCTV5

Police investigating homicide in Independence


File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 700 block of E. Walnut Street. 

The victim of the homicide is an adult woman, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

