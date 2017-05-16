Police investigating homicide in Independence

A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...More >
What started as a routine drive to work ended in a terrifying drive through the metro for one woman on Monday.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
When Youngstown, Ohio police officers woke up Christmas morning, they didn’t expect to find the body of a 9-year-old, much less one who died from a cocaine overdose.More >
A 34-year-old Olathe man says a simple neck adjustment inside a chiropractor’s office led to a stroke.More >
News 4 has learned the state of Missouri has been handing out dozens of professional licenses to people who never should have had them in the first place. And now experts warn that could have devastating consequences.More >
A Johnson County widow says a home improvement project turned into a mess, and she’s not getting any real help from HomeAdvisor.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
A toddler is in the hospital Monday recovering from severe burns to his hands as the woman trusted to be his babysitter is facing a felony child endangerment charge.More >
Ford Motor is making plans to cut about 10% of its global staff, which could mean about 20,000 jobs worldwide, according to a published report.More >
