Fire crews called out to reported apartment fire

Crews from the Kansas City Fire Department are at an apartment fire on the 1000 block of NW 65th Terrace. (Frank DeMoro)

There's no word of injuries.

Apartment Fire-1000 block of NW 65th Terr KCF-A3OPS P4 C107 M38 P38 P49 M4 P44 P6 P3 T12 T4 C103 R1 T63 C120 — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) May 17, 2017

Fire was showing through the roof.

There's no word on the extent of damage yet.

