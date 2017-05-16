Fire crews called out to reported apartment fire - KCTV5

Fire crews called out to reported apartment fire

Crews from the Kansas City Fire Department are at an apartment fire on the 1000 block of NW 65th Terrace. (Frank DeMoro)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Crews from the Kansas City Fire Department are at an apartment fire on the 1000 block of NW 65th Terrace. 

There's no word of injuries. 

Fire was showing through the roof. 

There's no word on the extent of damage yet. 

