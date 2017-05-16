Local doctor talks caffeine risk following death of South Carolina teen

A South Carolina teen died of a cardiac event after drinking too much caffeine, according to coroners. (KCTV5)

A South Carolina teen died of a cardiac event after drinking too much caffeine, according to coroners.

Davis Cripe, 16, reportedly drank a McDonald’s latte, a large Diet Mountain Dew, and an energy drink in under two hours. Coroners said he had no sign of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Dr. Steve Lauer with the University of Kansas Health System said the risk of death due to caffeine is low.

However, he is concerned about the impact of caffeine on young people, particularly on their sleep, brain development and behavior.

“The effects of caffeine on how their child is living every day is something to take seriously and really to think about. It's a stimulant. it keeps people awake. It changes the way you think, the way your body works,” said Lauer.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says adolescents should not consume more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day.

A 20-ounce Diet Mountain Dew contains 91 milligrams.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.).