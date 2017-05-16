Local group trying to force state audit of Kansas City's water department

Over the past week, the founder of AuditKC says about 1,000 people have been to the website asking for information or petitions. (KCTV5)

Over the past week, the founder of AuditKC says about 1,000 people have been to the website asking for information or petitions.

Several of those people declined to go on camera, but say their water bills in the Waldo area are expensive.

That’s where AuditKC comes in. .

AuditKC is a grass roots effort to bring about a performance review of the Kansas City Water Department by the State Auditor’s Office.

The group needs to collect 10,489 signatures by the end of October.

So far, they are about 20 percent of the way there.

According to Water KC, rates have increased over the years to pay for necessary infrastructure upgrades and programs.

Sean O'Toole, founder of AuditKC says, "The kind of numbers that were seeing here are more of the numbers that we're seeing on the west coast along the Colorado River where water is scarce. We need to know why we have to see water increases at the rate that were seeing them."

KC Water has created a task force to see how customers want to pay for water services.

Click here for more information.

If you need assistance paying your bill, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.).