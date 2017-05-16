Recent study shows many U.S. travelers skipping measles vaccine before going abroad

A recent study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine found slightly more than half of international travelers in the US who were eligible to get an MMR Vaccine before traveling did not do so.

This study said travelers between 2009 and 2014 were probably at risk for being infected with measles while abroad.

Of those travelers referred to in the study, over 6,000 people were eligible for MMR vaccine at the time of their visit.

According to the University of Kansas Health System Infectious Disease Specialist, Dana Hawkinson, it’s important to get this vaccine.

He said in the U.S. a typical measles shot is given at a year old with a second dose following later on.

He said after the first dose, the vaccine provides just over 90 percent of people with immunity. After the second dose it increases to nearly 99% .

Hawkinson said it’s always important to seek medical advice about what illnesses are present in the country you’re visiting.

“Any infectious illness can lead to serious consequences and health effects. So you just want to keep yourself safe and if you can prevent yourself from getting the infection,” Hawkinson said.

According to Hawkinson, the best time to see your doctor or travel clinic before going on a trip overseas is as soon as your trip is booked.

