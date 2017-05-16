Pedestrian struck at Ruskin Way, Herrick Avenue in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The person was struck just before 5:30 p.m. at Ruskin Way and Herrick Avenue.

Dispatch says the driver failed to stay at the scene and have classified the incident as a hit-and-run.

There's no suspect information available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.