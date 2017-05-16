Scam: Solicitor in Lee's Summit sought to profit off of military veterans

A Lee's Summit neighborhood has some questions about some people who said they were out to help American veterans.

According to neighbors who live on the Lee's Summit street, the man came down on Sunday and knocked on every door on the street, attempting to get donations.

Victoria Williamson was among the residents who were immediately skeptical of the individual.

"He said that he was collecting money for the military, he didn't specify what branch or anything like that," Williamson said.

Williamson said that was just one thing that tipped her off the man knocking on the door may not have been genuine.

She says he said she could donate $25 to $150 and the money would go to make care packages for female soldiers overseas.

"You could just tell. Usually somebody is very put together and knows what they're talking about and when he couldn't tell me anything about it, it just felt very off," Williamson said.

According to Lee's Summit police sergeant Chris Depue, they stopped the individual and checked to see if he had a permit to ask for donations.

He did not.

Later, it was discovered the same man attempted to do the same thing in Denver.

Depue says in situations like this, their hands are tied. They don't have the means to check the legitimacy of every charity.

"We're not in a position where we can vet a charity," he said. "We don't know for sure that they are legitimate or not, the vetting process for us basically entails checking them for a business license in Lee's Summit and checking the individual persons for a criminal record."

Depue says there are always to avoid run ins with people trying to get money.

For example, using a sticker to tell businesses they can't ask you for money and if necessary, just don't open the door.

