Severe storms possible late Tuesday evening for Kansas City area

There is a threat of strong thunderstorms with possible tornadoes in the nation's midsection. (KCTV5)

There is a threat of strong thunderstorms with possible tornadoes in the nation's midsection.

Strong thunderstorms capable of damaging winds will move into the Kansas City area late Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours.

The most likely zone for stronger storms to finish the evening will be in northeast Kansas and into northwest Missouri. The metro and areas to the south or east will likely have to wait until deep into the night to see any showers or storms. Keep this in mind for the early morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the Texas Panhandle Tuesday afternoon and a tornado watch from the Panhandle through western Oklahoma and into western Kansas in addition to much of northern Wisconsin.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center says the greatest risk of tornadoes is in western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas.

There is a slight chance of tornadoes extending from southern Texas across the western half of Oklahoma through Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa into southeastern Minnesota and northwestern Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center says strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail are also possible throughout the region.

Wednesday has scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon in Kansas City. Additional pop-up strong to possibly fast moving severe storms are possible especially in the northern half of the area.

Also, winds are likely to be very strong across the entire area behind an area of low pressure lifting to the north. We could see gusts of 40 mph to even near 50 mph. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.