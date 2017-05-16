Historic cannon in Kansas City damaged near 12th, The Paseo

A cannon that has been on display in Kansas City for over a century was damaged by a direct hit. (Mike Corrigan)

A cannon that has been on display in Kansas City for over a century was damaged by a direct hit.

Mike Corrigan loves brass. He makes custom musical instruments from his metal shop in Kansas City's iconic Jazz District.

"Being in the neighborhood, I have a passion for history," he said.

Corrigan is especially fond of the sunken gardens across the street and the Spanish cannon that's been there since 1899. He keeps pictures of it in his showroom. It was captured during the Spanish-American War at the decisive Battle of Santiago.

He knows everything about the 6,500-pound bronze cannon. He even takes his son there to play.

"There are so many little treasures around this city ... little gems you might not know about," he said.

But on Monday, he stepped outside and saw the cannon damaged. Police say a car ran a red light at 12th Street and The Paseo, causing the SUV to swerve right into the cannon.

"There were little bits and pieces of the car intertwined with the cannon. It was just really sad to see," Corrigan said.

The barrel of the cannon is still intact, but the base is ripped apart. Corrigan hopes someone can salvage it and repair it.

"If people don't understand the significance of what it is, they won't be there to support it," he said.

And he's not alone. Yvette Wilson used to walk by it on the way home from school.

"We used to play on it. I'm just shocked to see it off its foundation," she said.

To Corrigan, it's more than an old weapon. It represents a major moment in United States history.

"It might seem silly to some people, but it's an actual artifact that has a lot of significance to the city," he said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.