Police release photo of suspect's vehicle in death of comic book store owner

Police are seeking a vehicle in connection to the death of Jim Cavanaugh, owner of Clint's Comic Books.

The vehicle, according to Kansas City police, is likely a 2003-2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Hatchback with a Missouri license plate number similar to LZWG2X or L2WG2X.

It was last Friday when Kansas City police say a man walked into Clint's Comic Books and robbed them of a stack of comic books before bolting out the door.

Cavanaugh went after him, running out into the back lot where he confronted the balding man in his 40s.

If you have information about the vehicle, contact Kansas City Police Department Det. Scott Emery at 816-234-5043.

