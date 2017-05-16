Man found guilty of stabbing another at Leavenworth homeless she - KCTV5

Man found guilty of stabbing another at Leavenworth homeless shelter

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been found guilty of stabbing another individual at a Leavenworth homeless shelter. 

Mark Anthony Taylor, 44, was found guilty of aggravated battery. 

Taylor stabbed Alfredo Hamilton on Jan. 16, 2017 at the Shelter of Hope. 

Taylor used a pair of scissors in the stabbing.

Injuries were reported to Hamilton's face, head and hand. 

