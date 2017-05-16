Man found guilty of stabbing another at Leavenworth homeless shelter

A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...