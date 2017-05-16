Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating sexual assault agains - KCTV5

Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating sexual assault against elderly woman

The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the sexual assault and burglary of an elderly woman. 

Investigators say the sexual assault occurred on Friday, May 12 in the area of F Highway and King Road. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s. During the robbery and assault, he was wearing a maroon short-sleeved shirt. 

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 816-407-3700. 

